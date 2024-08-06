Ex-marine official happy on peace improvement in Mindanao

RETIRED Philippine Marine Colonel Ariel Querubin is happy to note that some of the areas in Mindanao affected by conflict years ago have now become tourist spots and destinations.

Querubin issued the statement Tuesday, August 6, 2024, after he visited the places where he was assigned years back when he was still in the military service.

One of the places he noted changed a lot is the site of their detachment in Barangay Pasiagan, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

“From our detachment in Pasiagan to the end of Sanga-Sanga, all beach resorts, meaning their condition has improved far from when I was there 44 years ago,” Querubin said.

On Monday, August 5, Querubin traveled to Isabela City, Basilan where he was seen exchanging pleasantries with marketgoers.

He also visited Isabela City Hall and Camp Luis Biel which houses the headquarters of the 103rd Infantry Brigade.

Years back, the military unit stationed in Basilan province was the Philippine Marine force at the height of the Abu Sayyaf notoriety.

In 1994, Querubin spearheaded a military operation in Basilan that led to the neutralization of Abu Sayyaf leader Barahama Sali which also resulted in the release of Fr. Cirilo Narcorda.

On June 21, 2002, Querubin led a team that neutralized well-known Abu Sayyaf terrorist, Aldam Tilao alias Abu Sabaya, who was known for the kidnapping of missionaries Martin and Gracia Burnham at the Dos Palmas Resort in Palawan.

Querubin was conferred the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ highest honor, the Medal of Valor, for leading a military operation with 117 Marine troops against 300 Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) fighters in Lanao del Norte during the all-out war against the MILF in 2000.

Querubin articulated a strong position on the necessity of good governance and discipline security forces as fundamental measures against insurgency, violent extremism, and corruption.

“The antidote for insurgency, violent extremism, and even corruption is good governance backed by a well-trained and discipline men and women in uniform,” he said.

“Kapag walang terorista, may turista (When there are no terrorists, there are tourists),” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)