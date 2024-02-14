Ex-NPA leader freed after cleared of criminal case

A FORMER ranking leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) has been released from jail after the criminal case filed against her was dismissed by the court, the military said Wednesday, February 14. 2024.

The Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (IB) said in a statement that Jenelyn Lapas has been released from Don Jose Aguirre Provincial Jail in Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte following the dismissal of her attempted murder case.

Lapas, a medic and supply officer, has surrendered to the troops of the 53IB in Zamboanga del Sur after she was wounded in a clash with 102nd Infantry Brigade troops on May 12, 2022 in Midatag village, Leon B. Postigo, Zamboanga del Norte.

She courageously faced her outstanding criminal cases and, through the unwavering support of the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ZDS PTF-ELCAC), a total of 11 criminal cases against her were dismissed.

Lapas is the wife of Ka Mobin who was killed in a clash in Midatag village, Leon B. Postigo, on May 12, 2022.

Lapas' story serves as a beacon of hope for the remnants of the NPA’s Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee (WMRPC) to consider laying down arms and returning to the folds of law, the 53IB said.

She is the 27th “friend rescued (FR)” and is now fully reintegrated into mainstream society.

The military calls the NPA surrenderers friend rescued from being addressed first as former rebels.

“This demonstrates the real and enduring commitment of the government for peace and reconciliation. With the support of the government and communities, FRs like Lapas can find redemption and forge a new beginning.” The 53IB said. (SunStar Zamboanga)