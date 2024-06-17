Ex-OFW killed in gun attack

A FORMER Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) was killed in a gun attack in Basilan province, the police said Monday, June 17, 2024.

The police identified the fatality as Ronald Ferrer Tan Sanchez, 37, a resident of Aguada village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

The police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16, in Baluno village, Isabela City.

Investigation disclosed that Sanchez was driving his motorcycle at Sitio Boracan in Baluno village, when repeatedly shot by one of two men riding tandem in another motorcycle that tailed the victim.

The suspect sped off upon seeing that Sanchez crashed dead on the pavement.

The police recovered 11 empty shell of caliber .9-millimeter pistol and a slug of the same caliber.

The police continue the conduct of the investigation to determine the motive and unmask the suspects of the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)