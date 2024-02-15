Ex-soldier, 2 others fall in anti-drug sting

A FORMER soldier and his two companions were arrested while some P340,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized by authorities in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The local police identified the arrested suspects as Injibar Uddin, 32, a former soldier; Al-Aznar Abalos, 22; and, Majendra Uddin, 24, all residents of Zone 2 in San Jose Cawa-Cawa village, Zamboanga City.

The police said they were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 2:11 a.m. Thursday, February 15, in Zone 3, Talabaan village, Zamboanga City.

The police said seized from the arrested suspects were some 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in one heat-sealed plastic sachet worth P340,000, a motorcycle, two cellular phones, a coin purse, 60 pieces of P1,000 bill used as boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 used as marked money.

The suspects were placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 4 in preparation for the filing of appropriate charges against him. (SunStar Zamboanga)