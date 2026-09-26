Ex-Zamcelco worker arrested in meter tampering crackdown

THE Energy Recovery Team (ERT) of the Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative (Zamcelco) and the police have arrested a former Zamcelco employee who was caught removing electric meters.

The police said the former Zamcelco employee was apprehended at around 11:40 a.m. Friday, on September 25, 2026, along Veterans Avenue, Zamboanga City.

During the arrest, the police said that the suspect was found in possession of an electric meter and several tools believed to have been used in removing meters.

The suspect was brought to Zamboanga City Police Station 6 for proper investigation and appropriate legal action.

Zamcelco remains firm in its campaign against electricity pilferage and the unauthorized removal or tampering of electric meters.

“Illegal activities involving Zamcelco facilities will be reported to the proper authorities and dealt with in accordance with the law,” the cooperative said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Zamcelco presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Zamboanga City Police Station 13 (ZCPS13), headed by Police Captain Ariel Cabanlong, in recognition of ZCPS13’s support and cooperation in Zamcelco’s anti-pilferage campaign.

Personnel of ZCPS13 assisted the ERT of Zamcelco during the successful anti-pilferage operation in Campo Islam village, Zamboanga City on September 8, which resulted in the arrest of a 60-year-old resident allegedly involved in the pilferage of electricity.

Cabanlong also expressed his support for Zamcelco’s continuing efforts to curb electricity pilferage and promote the lawful and safe use of electricity within the community.

Zamcelco said the cooperative appreciates the continued partnership of the police “as we strengthen our efforts to protect the distribution system and ensure fair and reliable electric service for legitimate member-consumers.” (SunStar Zamboanga)