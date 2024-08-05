Factory worker’s killing suspect falls in drug bust

AUTHORITIES arrested in an anti-drug operation the suspect in a recent killing of a factory worker in Zamboanga City, the local police said Monday, August 5, 2024.

The local police identified the arrested suspect as Roscar Trumata, 49, a resident of Cabatangan village, Zamboanga City.

The police said Trumata was arrested by personnel of the Zamboanga City Police Station 7 (ZCPS7) in a buy-bust around 12:51 a.m. Sunday, August 4, on Sitio Talungon in San Roque, Zamboanga City.

The police said Trumata was arrested after he sold a sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover policeman who pretended to be a buyer of illegal drugs.

The police said seized from Trumata were .47 grams of suspected shabu packed in three heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P3,196, a .9-millimeter pistol with magazine and three ammunition, and P500 marked money.

The police said Trumata was the suspect in the killing of Randy Lada, 51, a factory worker, on July 24, in Sitio Talungon, San Roque village.

Lada was driving his bicycle on the way home to Cabatangan village when the suspect fatally shot him. (SunStar Zamboanga)