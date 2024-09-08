Far-flung school in Sibugay receive solar lights

TEN solar-powered lights were installed in a primary school in a far-flung village in Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay province, the military said Sunday, September 8, 2024.

The solar lights were installed at Timulan Primary School in Nazareth village, Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay, during an outreach program held on Thursday, September 5, by the 4th Civil Relations Groups (4CRG), 106th Infantry Battalion, and Regional Emergency Assistance Communication Team (React) Tagok Group.

The 4CRG said the installation of solar lights was witnessed by Timulan Primary School head Blessa Mae Alam, Nazareth Village Chairperson Francisco Dullesco, and the members of the village council.

During the outreach mission, the populace of Sitio Timulan in Nazareth village received clothes, 60 pairs of slippers, and free services like haircuts and ear-piercing.

The 4CRG said 15 school children likewise had received school supplies from generous stakeholders.

The village officials, school personnel, parents, and the children have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the troops and stakeholders for choosing their village and the school to be the beneficiary of the outreach program. (SunStar Zamboanga)