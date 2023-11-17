Farmer wounded in an attack by his love rival

A FARMER was hacked and wounded by his rival, who was also injured, due to jealousy in a west coast village of Zamboanga City, the local police reported Friday, November 17, 2023.

The local police identified the victim as Ricky Rosal, 43, who was allegedly hacked by Angelito Montañes, 49, who is also a farmer and the victim’s rival.

The police said the incident happened around 7:49 p.m. Thursday, November 16, at Sitio Pole Diutay in La Paz village, west of Zamboanga City.

Investigation showed, Rosal was outside his house when suddenly the suspect, Montañes, appeared and attacked him with a scythe and improvised arrow.

The police said Rosal, although wounded, managed to retaliate by hacking Montañes using his bolo.

Rosal, who was wounded in his left leg and head, was taken to the Zamboanga City Medical Center while Montañes, who was injured in both arms, was rushed to Labuan General Hospital for medical treatment.

The policemen went to Labuan General Hospital and arrested Montañes.

The police said the motive of the incident was jealousy since the former live-in partner Montañes is now living together with Rosal.

Prior to the incident, the two rival had already settled their love quarrel at the village hall of Barangay La Paz. (SunStar Zamboanga)