Farmers, fishermen join Cosechas de Zamboanga 2024

FORTY exhibitors representing the different farmers and fishermen’s associations in Zamboanga City are participating in the 20-day Cosechas de Zamboanga, or the Harvest of Zamboanga, showcasing the local farm products.

City Agriculturist Arben Magdugo said Wednesday, October 2, 2024, the Cosechas de Zamboanga reeled off Tuesday, October 1, and will end on October 20. It is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The 20-day event is being held at Plaza Pershing downtown, providing easy access for the public to purchase agricultural products at cheaper prices.

Mayor John Dalipe, together with Vice Mayor Josephine Pareja, led the opening of the agri-trade fair.

Dalipe recognized the crucial role played by the agricultural sector in ensuring food security.

He also highlighted his administration’s efforts in supporting the agriculture sector.

Cosechas de Zamboanga is now in its 20th year. It is part of the Zamboanga Hermosa Festival 2024.

It is organized by the City Agriculturist Office to serve as a venue for farmers and fisherfolk to display their products. (SunStar Zamboanga)