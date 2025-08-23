Farmers in Tawi-Tawi town receive halal goat raising project

FARMERS in Sitio Boheh Sallang, Sibutu, Tawi-Tawi received a halal goat farming project last week from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (Mafar) aimed at expanding livestock production and improving household income.

Mafar said the Boheh Sallang Farmers Association received 50 goats, veterinary medicines, planting materials, and farm equipment to sustain goat production under halal standards.

Halal farming refers to raising and handling livestock in accordance with Islamic principles, ensuring that animals are well cared for, fed with permissible feeds, and, if intended for meat, slaughtered in the proper way.

“The initiative aims to strengthen livestock production capacity, uphold halal standards, and promote sustainable farming practices in the community,” Mafar said in a statement on Saturday, August 23.

Mafar-Tawi-Tawi Senior Agriculturist and Halal Focal Person Richard Jaafar and Municipal Officer Bensiak Limandong led the turnover of the halal goats. They were joined by members of the provincial inspectorate team.

“This intervention is part of Mafar’s continuing efforts to promote food security, economic growth, and community resilience in the Bangsamoro region,” Mafar added.

By promoting halal-compliant livestock production, the initiative contributes to the Bangsamoro government’s efforts to enhance food security, economic growth, and community resilience, in line with its Enhanced 12-Point Priority Agenda. (SunStar Zamboanga)