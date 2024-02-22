Father and son arrested in drug bust; P6.8-M shabu seized

AUTHORITIES have arrested a father and son and seized P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, February 22, 2024.

PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc identified the arrested suspects as Abraham Mawadi, 64, and his son, Alnajil, 32, both natives of Sulu and currently residing in Sitio Logoy Grande, Barangay Talon-Talon, Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the father and son tandem was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, in front of a supermarket in Barangay Talon-Talon.

Seized from the suspects were a kilo of substance believed to be shabu worth P6,800,000, a cellular phone, and a buy-bust money.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the buy-bust operation was launched following surveillance on the illegal drug activity of the two suspects.

They were arrested with the assistance of the Naval Intelligence Service Group (NISG) operatives.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the suspects will be charged with violation of Section 5 (Selling of Illegal Drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrest and confiscation of a kilo of shabu was the second biggest drug haul by authorities in the city this February.

The first was the arrest of two people and the confiscation of around five kilos of substance believed to be shabu worth P34 million by PDEA and police operatives in Mercedes village, Zamboanga City on February 12, 2024. (SunStar Zamboanga)