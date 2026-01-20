M Lhuillier restores safety at Vitali High School

In the aftermath of the severe flooding that struck Vitali and other parts of Zamboanga City in July 2024, restoring safety within school grounds became an urgent concern. Responding to this need, ML Cares Foundation of M Lhuillier Financial Services Inc. formally turned over newly constructed wall blocks for the perimeter fence of Vitali High School, reinforcing the campus and helping protect its students and personnel.

The flooding caused significant damage to the school’s fence, leaving portions of the campus exposed and raising security risks for learners, teachers, and school property. Recognizing the importance of a secure learning environment, M Lhuillier worked closely with the school and local stakeholders to support the repair and strengthening of the damaged structure.

Through the project, seven newly constructed wall blocks were completed, forming a sturdier and more reliable perimeter fence. The improved structure now serves as an added layer of protection for the school community, helping ensure that classes can continue in a safer and more orderly setting.