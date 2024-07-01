Female drug suspect arrested, over P1M 'shabu' seized

AUTHORITIES have arrested a female suspected big-time drug dealer and seized more than P1 million worth of illegal drugs in Zamboanga City, the police said Monday, July 1, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula said the suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 10:18 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in Santa Catalina village, Zamboanga City.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula did not release the identity of the suspect except to say the arrested was a 25-year-old female.

The police said seized from the arrested suspect were some 150 grams of suspected shabu packed in three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P1,020,000, one genuine P1,000 bill used as marked money, and a bundle of 194 pieces of P1,000 counterfeit bills used as boodle money.

The confiscated drug items were brought to Regional Forensic Unit-9 for examination while the suspect was detained at the detention facility of the Zamboanga City Police Office.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, lauded the efforts of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-9 team Zamboanga City for the successful anti-illegal drugs operation in Santa Catalina village. (SunStar Zamboanga)