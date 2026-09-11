Fiesta Hermosa 2026 highlights Zamboanga culture, tradition, devotion

ZAMBOANGA City will showcase its rich cultural heritage, traditions and religious devotion during this year’s Fiesta Hermosa Festival, which will be celebrated under the theme “Cultura, Tradicion, y Devocion.”

Mayor Khymer Olaso said the theme reflects the three elements that define Fiesta Hermosa—the city’s diverse cultural heritage, traditions passed down through generations, and the deep devotion of Zamboangueños to Nuestra Señora la Virgen del Pilar.

The Nuestra Señora La Virgen del Pilar is the beloved and principal patroness of Zamboanga City, with her sacred outdoor shrine embedded in the historic Fort Pilar.

Olaso and City Tourism Officer Sarita Sebastian unveiled the theme during the festival’s media launch Friday, September 11, 2026, inviting local and international visitors to experience the city’s traditions, artistry, hospitality and faith.

Olaso said the festival also highlights the spirit of unity among Zamboanga’s Muslim and Christian communities, who come together in mutual respect and shared celebration.

“Cultura” represents the city’s rich and vibrant heritage, while “Tradicion” honors customs, practices and celebrations preserved by generations of Zamboangueños.

“Devocion,” meanwhile, reflects the people’s faith and devotion to the Virgen del Pilar, whose feast brings communities together in prayer and thanksgiving.

The media launch is aimed at bringing the story of Fiesta Hermosa beyond Zamboanga City, with media partners expected to help showcase its people, culture and heritage to audiences across the country and abroad.

Olaso urged Zamboangueños to “come home to Zamboanga” and join the celebration, saying Fiesta Hermosa is not only a festival but a reflection of the city’s identity, faith and cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, Sebastian said the Fiesta Hermosa Festival will kick off with the Parade of Lights on September 26 at R.T. Lim Boulevard.

Sebastian’s office, together with tourism stakeholders lined up several activities for the month-long Hermosa Festival the highlight of which is the Feast of Our Lady of the Pillar on October 12.

Assistant City Administrator Christian Olasiman said the festival activities include street dance competition.

Olasiman the competition has two categories, open and Hermosa, with prizes ranging from P1 million (first prize), P700,000 (second prize), and P500,000 (third prize).

Olaso said this year’s Fiesta Hermosa is expected to draw over 100,000 tourists and visitors. (SunStar Zamboanga)