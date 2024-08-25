Fire damages 4 houses in Lapuz District, 34 individuals displaced

A FIRE broke out at a residential area in Mansaya, Lapuz District, Iloilo City on Saturday morning, August 24, 2024, causing the displacement of 34 people

The fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. and quickly escalated, with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Iloilo City declaring first alarm at 7:41 a.m. and second alarm at 7:46 a.m.

Firefighters controlled the blaze by 7:55 a.m. and declared it extinguished at 8:16 a.m.

Four houses in a compound were destroyed, affecting 11 families.

The Iloilo City Social Welfare and Development Office and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office were on-site to provide immediate assistance to the displaced families. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)