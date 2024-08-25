Zamboanga

Fire damages 4 houses in Lapuz District, 34 individuals displaced

ILOILO. Firefighters work to extinguish the fire that ravaged four houses in Mansaya, Lapuz, Iloilo City Saturday morning, August 24, 2024, leaving 34 individuals displaced. Authorities are now coordinating efforts to provide immediate assistance to the affected families. (Iloilo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office)
A FIRE broke out at a residential area in Mansaya, Lapuz District, Iloilo City on Saturday morning, August 24, 2024, causing the displacement of 34 people

The fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. and quickly escalated, with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Iloilo City declaring first alarm at 7:41 a.m. and second alarm at 7:46 a.m.

Firefighters controlled the blaze by 7:55 a.m. and declared it extinguished at 8:16 a.m.

Four houses in a compound were destroyed, affecting 11 families.

The Iloilo City Social Welfare and Development Office and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office were on-site to provide immediate assistance to the displaced families. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)

