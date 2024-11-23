Fire destroys 1 business establishment in Zamboanga

A BUSINESS establishment was destroyed in nearly one-hour fire in Zamboanga City, the Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Superintendent Christopher Morales, ZCFD marshal, said the fire broke out around 3:08 a.m. Saturday, November 23, along Veterans Avenue in Barangay Zone 3, Zamboanga City.

Morales said the fire that razed a financing firm has reached second alarm.

Morales said the firemen placed the fire under control around 3:22 a.m. and declared fire out around 3:43 a.m.



He said the fire has destroyed an estimated P3.5 million worth of properties that belong to the financing firm.

He said investigation continues to determine the cause of the fire incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)