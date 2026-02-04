Fire destroys 1,000 houses in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi

AROUND 1,000 houses on stilts mostly made of light materials were destroyed in a four-hour fire, displacing around 5,000 individuals in Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

The Bongao Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) said the fire broke out at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday, February 3, 2026, in Lamion, a coastal village in Bongao town.

The Bongao MDRRMO said Wednesday, February 4, that the fire, fanned by strong winds, rapidly spread, engulfing the houses on stilts.

A number of foot bridges were also destroyed, making the rescue and firefighting operations difficult.

“The affected families were evacuated via land and sea,” the MDRRMO said in a statement. No deaths were reported.

The Bongao Central Fire Station declared fire out around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigation continue to determine the cause and origin of the blaze and to determine the estimated worth of properties that were damaged in the incident.

The Municipal Government of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi has mobilized its resources and tapped the assistance of other government agencies to assist the displaced families.

The displaced families are temporarily housed at the two evacuations sites located at the Mindanao State University (MSU) Amilbahar Gym and MSU-Integrated Laboratory School.

The Municipal Government of Bongao has also coordinated with the Bangsamoro’s Ministry of Social Welfare and Development, as well as the Provincial Government for primary relief operations. (SunStar Zamboanga)