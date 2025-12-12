Fire destroys P10.5-M properties in Zamboanga City

SOME P10.5 million worth of properties went up in smoke when a fire hit a commercial establishment Thursday night, December 11, in Zamboanga City, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

Superintendent Leo Pioquinto, Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) marshal, said the fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. and razed a commercial establishment along General Vicente Alvarez Street corner Corcuerra Street in Zone 4 Village.

The establishment, owned by Daniel Ong Wee, sells glass and plastic wares and other household products.

Pioquinto said the fire, which reached fourth alarm, was placed under control at 7:41 p.m.

Investigation showed that the fire started on the second floor of the establishment, particularly at the wooden trusses, based on interviews with workers and the warehouseman.

Initially, the cause of the fire was traced to faulty electrical wiring. (SunStar Zamboanga)