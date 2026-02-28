Fire destroys P12-M property in Zamboanga City

FIRE destroyed P12 million worth of property in a residential area in Zamboanga City, an official said Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Supt. Leo Pioquinto, Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) marshal, said the blaze broke out around 7:55 a.m. Saturday, February 28, in Manggal Drive, Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

Pioquinto said the fire started at the residence of Bambi Hassan and spread to nearby houses.

Firefighters placed the blaze under control at 8:30 a.m. and extinguished it at 9:46 a.m.

Pioquinto said the fire razed 10 houses.

He said investigators have yet to establish the cause of the fire, which reached the second alarm.

Eight ZCFD fire trucks responded to the scene, supported by two water tankers from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office and one from the Zamboanga City Water District.

Meanwhile, the City Social Welfare and Development Office under the City Government is profiling affected families to prepare for the distribution of assistance. (SunStar Zamboanga)