Fire destroys P18.1-million government property in Zamboanga City

A FIRE destroyed P18.1 million worth of City Government property after razing sections of the Zamboanga City public market Thursday night, February 26, 2026.

Superintendent Leo Pioquinto, Zamboanga City Fire District marshal, said the blaze broke out at 11:20 p.m., destroying the vegetable and fruit sections of the market.

Pioquinto said the fire reached the third alarm and was completely extinguished by 5:52 a.m. Friday, February 27. There were no reported casualties or injuries.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed the two mercantile buildings.

Pioquinto said 16 fire trucks from the Zamboanga City Central Fire Station and nearby sub-stations responded to the scene.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office dispatched two large and two small water tankers to assist the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Mayor Khymer Olaso, who arrived at the scene, said he was frustrated to learn the fire hydrants at the public market lacked water.

Olaso said he will meet with concerned agencies to address the lack of water supply and will evaluate measures to assist affected market stall holders. (SunStar Zamboanga)