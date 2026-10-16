Fire destroys P2.2-M properties in Zamboanga City

SOME P2.2 million worth of properties were razed while four people were injured in a more than two-hour fire incident in Zamboanga City, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said Friday, October 16, 2026.

Superintendent Leo Pioquinto, BFP’s Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) marshal, said the fire broke out around 9 a.m. Friday, October 16, in Sitio Presa Mayor, Camino Nuevo village, Zamboanga City.

Pioquinto said investigation showed the fire started from the house of a certain Jouie and rapidly spread and engulfed the nearby houses.

The identities of the four people injure during the incident have yet to be ascertained by the fire investigator.

Pioquinto said the fire totally destroyed 40 houses with an estimated worth of P2.2 million based on initial investigation.

Pioquinto said the fire, which reached second alarm, was placed under control around 9:50 a.m. and was extinguished around 11:48 a.m.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office has recorded 68 families with 212 individuals displaced by the fire incident.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) installed modular tents, water tanks and portable toilets at the vicinity of the temporary shelter for use of the fire-hit families.

Pioquinto said 11 fire trucks and an ambulance of ZCFD responded to the incident.

Three water tankers and an ambulance from the CDRRMO, Zamboanga City Water District and Bernardo firm supported the ZCFD during the fire suppression operation. (SunStar Zamboanga)