Fire destroys P3.8-M school building in Zamboanga City

SOME P3.8 million worth of government property was destroyed in a fire incident in Zamboanga City, a Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) official said on July 26, 2026.

Superintendent Leo Pioquinto, BFP’s Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) marshal, said the fire razed a two-storey 10-classroom school building in Taluksangay Elementary School in Taluksangay village.

Pioquinto said the fire that engulfed the school building broke out around 4:28 a.m., Sunday, July 26. It was placed under control around 5:04 a.m.

The fire, which reached first alarm, was extinguished around 5:18 a.m., according to Pioquinto.

There was no fatality or injury reported during the incident.

Pioquinto said they have yet to determine the origin of the fire as investigation continues.

Four fire trucks from the Bureau of Fire Protection’s ZCFD responded to the fire incident.

They were backed by two water tankers from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)