Fire destroys P9-M properties in Zamboanga City

AN ESTIMATED P9 million worth of properties were destroyed in a three-hour fire in Zamboanga City, an official said Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Superintendent Leo Pioquinto, Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) marshal, said the fire broke out around 12:31 a.m. Thursday, October 2, along Estrada Street, Tetuan village.

Pioquinto said 14 houses -- 10 totally destroyed and four partially damaged -- were affected during the fire. The estimated worth of properties damaged is P9 million.

City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) Chief Socorro Rojas said 23 families with 78 individuals were displaced by the fire.

Rojas said the displaced families are temporarily housed at the gymnasium of Tetuan Central School.

Mayor Khymer Olaso has directed Roajs and Tetuan barangay Council led by Chairperson Mariano to ensure assistance and support to the fire-hit families.

Pioquinto said the fire, which reached second alarm, was completely extinguished around 3:21 a.m.

He said they have yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. (SunStar Zamboanga)