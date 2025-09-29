Fire displaced 26 families in Zamboanga City

THE local government, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), has mobilized assistance to at least 26 families comprising of 85 individuals, who were displaced by fire in Zamboanga City.

The Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said the fire broke out around 11:23 a.m. Monday, September 29, 2025, at Medina Drive, Barangay Tumaga, Zamboanga City.

The ZCFD said the fire quickly spread razing five houses, partially damaging one structure. Two vehicles were also destroyed before the fire was contained.

Those affected include three senior citizens, one person with disability (PWD) and 20 children, based on data the CSWDO has gathered.

No casualties were reported, according to the CSWDO and ZCFD.

Tumaga village chairperson Jacqueline Lim and her councilors, in coordination with the ZCFD, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Zamboanga Peninsula, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), assisted the residents during the emergency response.

Mayor Khymer Olaso, who rushed to the fire scene, has assured the affected families of the city government's support.

The ZCFD is still conducting investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident.

The estimated property damaged was placed at P275,000. (SunStar Zamboanga)