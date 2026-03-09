Fire district receives 4 new firetrucks from Zamboanga City Government

THE City Government of Zamboanga has donated four brand new fire trucks to the Bureau of Fire Protection, boosting the firefighting capability of the Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD).

Mayor Khymer Olaso personally handed over the fire trucks to Superintendent Leo Pioquinto, ZCFD marshal, after the flag raising ceremony in front of City Hall on Monday, March 9.

Olaso said the firefighting units were purchased based on approved specifications covering equipment, vehicle features, and overall firefighting capabilities.

He said two of the four units have a 4,000-liter water capacity, while the other two carry 6,000 liters.

He said the fire trucks were purchased through the peace and order funds at P10 million each. The fire trucks were supplied by Fireworks Motors.

He said the four new fire trucks will provide additional support to the fire response operations of ZCFD.

The ZCFD personnel tested the capability of the fire trucks and equipment at a nearby establishment near City Hall after the blessing and turnover of the trucks.

Pioquinto said the four newly acquired fire trucks are a big boost to the firefighting response capability of ZCFD.

Pioquinto said two of the new fire trucks will be stationed at the Zamboanga City Central Fire Station while the other two will be stationed at the fire sub-stations in the villages of Ayala and San Roque.

He said the ZCFD now has a total of 34 fire trucks, including the four new units it received from the city government.

He expressed gratitude to Olaso for the support extended to them in terms of firefighting capability.

The ZCFD has one Central Fire Station and 29 sub-stations across Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)