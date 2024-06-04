Fire hits Zambo village, razes 13 houses

THE local government of Zamboanga City through the City Social Welfare and Development Office is conducting an assessment and profiling of the families displaced by the fire that hit the Camino Nuevo village on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Mayor John Dalipe has tasked the CSWDO and concerned agencies to ensure swift assistance to the affected families.

The Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) reported that 13 houses were gutted down by fire, as 15 families with 71 individuals were displaced.

There were no reported casualties or injuries during the fire that broke out around 3:32 p.m. Monday, June 3, and reached second alarm, according to the ZCFD.

While doing an assessment, the CSWDO personnel with assistance from the Camino Nuevo village officials distributed family food packs including cooking utensils to the affected families.

Modular tents were also installed at the Camino Nuevo covered court which will serve as the temporary evacuation center.

Meanwhile, the ZCFD is still investigating the cause of the fire that was placed under control around 3:40 p.m. and declared fire out around 4:55 p.m.

The ZCFD said the initial estimated damage to properties was more or less P50,000. (SunStar Zamboanga)