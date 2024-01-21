Fire razes 2 houses in Zamboanga City

TWO houses were razed in a 40-minute fire that hit in a subdivision in Zamboanga City, the Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Superintendent Christopher Morales, ZCFD marshal, said the fire happened at Felisario subdivision in Divisoria village at dawn Sunday, January 21.

Morales named the owners of the houses that were razed as Aubrey Melbourne Cruz, 40, and Junick Marcos Faustino, 33, the brother-in-law of Cruz.

Investigation showed the fire started at a vacant room at the house of Cruz and rapidly spread, burning the house of Faustino. Both houses were made of light materials.

Morales said the fire was contained around 3:35 a.m. Sunday, January 21, and was completely extinguished at 3:42 a.m. of the same day.

Morales said the estimated worth of property damaged was placed at P310,000.

He said though that they have yet to determine the cause of the fire that reached first alarm. (SunStar Zamboanga)