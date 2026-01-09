Fire razes 2 motorboats in Zamboanga City

THREE people were injured while some P200,000 worth of properties were destroyed in a more than three hour fire on Thursday, January 8, in Zamboanga City.

The Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said the fire broke out around 7:48 p.m. at a finger wharf in the coastal village of Rio Hondo.

The ZCFD said destroyed during the fire was two motorboats, one of which was allegedly carrying containers filled with petroleum products.

The ZCFD did not identify the three injured people, who are all crew of the two burnt motorboats.

The fire, which reached second alarm, was extinguished around 9:55 p.m.

The ZCFD said investigation continues to determin the cause of the fire that razed two motorboats. (SunStar Zamboanga)