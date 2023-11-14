Fire razes 40 houses in Zamboanga City

A TOTAL of 40 houses were razed by an almost an hour fire that hit a west coast community in Zamboanga City, the Zamboanga City Fire District said Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The fire broke out around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, November 14, at Camacop village in Barangay Calarian, according to Superintendent Christopher Morales, the ZCFD marshal.

Morales said the fire started at the house of Rogelio Cañete that rapidly spread to nearby houses mostly made of light materials.

Morales said the fire that reached second alarm rendered homeless more or less 40 families. He added the estimated worth of properties that were damaged was placed at P1.2 million.

He said the blaze was contained around 5:13 a.m. and they have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, Mayor John Dalipe has tasked the City Social Welfare and Development Office to fast-track assessment and profiling and ensure that the necessary assistance is provided to each of the displaced families.

The affected families are temporarily houses at the Flamingo covered court.