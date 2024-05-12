Fire razes 5 houses, partially damages 6 others

FIVE houses were razed while six others were partially burned in a more than two-hour fire that hit a closely built community in this city, the Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Superintendent Christopher Morales, ZCFD marshal, said the fire broke out around 3:52 a.m. Sunday, May 12, at Mango Drive in Sta. Barbara village, Zamboanga City.

Morales said the fire started at the residence of Lasdimar Zohaili and spread to nearby houses.

He said the fire, which reached third alarm, was placed under control around 4:39 a.m. and was completely extinguished around 5:47 a.m.

Morales placed the estimated damage to property at P900,000 based on the initial assessment.

He said they have yet to ascertain as to the origin of the fire.

Meanwhile, the City Social Welfare and Development Office is conducting tagging to determine the number of affected families. (SunStar Zamboanga)