Fire razes 50 houses, 1 injured

ONE person was injured as some 50 houses were razed in a more than two hours fire that hit a community with houses closely built to each other in Zamboanga City, authorities said Thursday, October 19, 2023.

The local police said the fire broke out around 10:51 a.m. on Thursday at the two-storey semi-concrete house of a 68-year-old widow at Manggal Drive in Baliwasan village.

The police said the house owner and her granddaughter were at the ground floor when their neighbors shouted the second floor of their house was on fire.

The fire spread to nearby houses and has reached third alarm around 11:11 a.m., according to the Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) of the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The local police said the injured person is a 26-year-old man who sustained burns on his right hand during the incident and was given first aid by responding teams of Emergency Medical Services.

The ZCFD has yet to determine the cause of the fire and worth of properties that were damaged during the incident.

The fire was placed under control around 12:14 p.m. and was declared fire out around 12:23 p.m.

Water tankers from the Zamboanga City Water District, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and three private firms responded and supplied water to the firemen.

Meanwhile, Mayor John Dalipe has tasked the City Social Welfare and Development Office to conduct profiling and assessment and to ensure provision of assistance to affected families.