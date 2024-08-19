Fire razes 60 houses in Zamboanga City

A FIRE destroyed around 60 houses and displaced 60 families with 237 individuals in Zamboanga City on Monday, August 19, 2024.

The Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said the fire broke out around 8:42 a.m. Monday, August 19, in Calle Claro, Camino Nuevo village, Zamboanga City.

The fire reached third alarm and was placed under control at 9:18 a.m. and declared totally out at 11:09 a.m.

The estimated damage to properties was placed P350,000.

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Monday afternoon, said the ZCFD.

Mayor John Dalipe has mobilized resources to extend assistance to the displaced families temporarily housed at the Camino Nuevo covered court.

City Social Welfare and Development Officer Socorro Rojas said 58 of the 60 houses affected were razed to the ground, while two were damaged.

Rojas said the 60 families displaced were all house owners.

A community kitchen is already in place to cater to the food news of the fire victims.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has also distributed gerry cans with water to the affected families. (SunStar Zamboanga)