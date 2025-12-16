Firefighter injured in Lamitan City fire

A FIREFIGHTER was injured in a fire that razed a residential property early Tuesday, December 16, 2025, in Lamitan City, Basilan province, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

Senior Fire Officer 4 (SFO4) Anthony Paculdo, Lamitan City fire marshal, identified the injured firefighter as Fire Office 3 (FO3) Elvin Saldariega, who sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze.

Paculdo said the fire broke out around 6 a.m. in Matibay village, Lamitan City. Firefighters responded swiftly to the fire scene.

The fire, which reached second alarm, has destroyed the home of gasoline dealer Noel Mateo.

Paculdo said that initial investigations suggest that defective electrical wiring was the likely cause of the blaze.

Paculdo said firefighting efforts were complicated by the presence of gas and oxygen tanks stored within the property.

He said the firefighters worked diligently to contain the fire and prevented it from spreading to neighboring properties.

He urged all residents to prioritize fire safety by regularly inspecting their electrical wirings and ensuring proper storage of flammable materials.

He said they are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the worth of property damage. (SunStar Zamboanga)