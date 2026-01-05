Fish carrier driver killed in drive-by gun attack

A DRIVER of a fish carrier was killed in a drive-by gun attack along the Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat (MCLL) highway in Zamboanga City, the police said Monday, January 5, 2026.

The police identified the slain driver as Muktasil Lalao, of legal age and a resident of San Jose Gusu village, Zamboanga City.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, January 4, along MCLL highway in Cabaluay village, Zamboanga City.

Investigation disclosed that Lalao was driving a fish carrier truck en route to Cebu City via Dapitan City when shot by one of two motorcycle-riding men who overtook them along the MCLL highway.

The gunmen sped off toward the east coast after the incident.

Lalao and a companion, whose identity was not released, were transporting fresh squid and octopus at the time of the incident.

The police continue the investigation to determine the motive and identify the gunmen. (SunStar Zamboanga)