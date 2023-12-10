Fish merchant nabbed in anti-drug sting

A FISH merchant, who is in the watchlist of authorities, was arrested in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Saturday, December 9, 2023.

The police identified the arrested fisherman as Bryan Adjuran, 24, a fish merchant and a resident of Manggal Drive in Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

Adjuran was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 9:01 p.m. Friday, December 8, in Sitio Asinan, Kasanyangan village, Zamboanga City.

The buy-bust was launched against Adjuran following surveillance on the activity of the suspect.

Recovered from Adjuran were some four grams of suspected shabu worth P27,200, a coin purse containing P30, and P200 marked money.

The arrested suspect was detained in preparation for the filing of appropriate charges against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)