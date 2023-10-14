Fisher merchant, assistant wounded in gun attack

A FISH merchant and his assistant survived, although wounded, in a gun attack by two gunmen in their residence in Zamboanga City, the police reported Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, identified the victims as Haroun Saraban, 61, fish merchant, and his assistant, Alsharif Lim, 38.

Lorenzo said the incident happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, October 14, at Calle Onse in Campo Islam village, Zamboanga City.

Lorenzo said the victims were sleeping on a hammock when shot by one of two men riding tandem on a motorcycle that sped off towards the city proper after the incident.

He said based on information, the driver of the motorcycle was wearing a white jacket with sunglasses while the back rider was clad in black jacket, black crash helmet, and a black sling bag.

Lorenzo said the victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment and were declared in stable condition by the attending physician.

He said investigation continues to establish the motive and the identities of the suspects behind the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)