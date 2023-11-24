Fisherman arrested for 2 counts rape charges

A FISHERMAN listed as the 10th most wanted person based on the E-Warrant System was arrested by authorities in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Friday, November 24, 2023.

The local police identified the arrested fisherman as Alvin Muksin, 34, a resident of Sitio Sto. Niño in Tumaga village, this city.

The police said Muksin was arrested around 7:53 p.m. Thursday, November 23, along Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat Highway in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

The police said Muksin has pending warrants of arrest for two counts of statutory rape and two counts of lascivious conduct with no recommended bail issued by a local court on Wednesday, November 22.

The arrested fisherman was detained at Zamboanga City Police Station 9 for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)