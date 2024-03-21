Fisherman arrested in P680K anti-drug bust

AUTHORITIES have arrested a fisherman and seized some P680,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA regional director, said the arrested suspect was identified as Ascuna Andig, 45, a resident of Poblacion village, Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said Andig was arrested in a buy-bust around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, along the boulevard in Santiago village, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur.

However, Gadaoni-Tosoc said Andig’s cohort, Tiling Alibasa, managed to elude arrest during the buy-bust.

She said seized from Andig were some 100 grams of suspected shabu with a market value of P680,000, a keypad cellular phone, paper and plastic bags, and the buy-busy money.

She said a case for violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects. (SunStar Zamboanga)