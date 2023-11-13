Fisherman dies, 2 others hurt in highway collision

A FISHERMAN died while two others were wounded in a vehicular accident early Monday, November 13, 2023, in a west coast village of Zamboanga City, the local police reported.

The local police said the incident happened around 2:58 a.m. Monday, November 13, along the west coastal road at Zone 3C in Cawit village, Zamboanga City.

The fatality was identified as Aljon Masbud, aged 25 to 30, a fisherman and a resident of Purok 2B in Recodo village, Zamboanga City.

Wounded were Abdullajed Haile, 35, a welder and a resident of Zone 3B in Cawi village, and Joel Ramos, 51, a resident of Talisayan village, Zamboanga City.

Investigation showed that Masbud was driving a tricycle with Haile as his passenger when they were bumped by a truck driven by Ramos after Masbud made a U-turn along the west coastal road.

Masbud died instantaneously when he and Haile were thrown to the pavement due to the impact of the collision.

Haile was rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to the police.

Ramos was driving towards the village of Ayala at the time of the collision.

Ramos was unscathed although both vehicles were damaged during the accident, the police said. (SunStar Zamboanga)