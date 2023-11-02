Fisherman missing after 2 motorboats’ collision

A FISHERMAN was missing after a collision at sea west of Zamboanga City, the police reported Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, November 2, in the seawaters of Labuan village, west of this city.

Lorenzo identified the missing fisherman as Julimran Bandahala, 26, a resident of Purok 5 in Patalon village, west of Zamboanga City.

Lorenzo said based on investigation, Bandahala was aboard his motorboat and fishing when he was suddenly bumped by another watercraft operated by Alnajer Langkasan, 25, a resident of Purok 4 in Labuan village.

He said Bandahala, who was injured due to the collision, fell overboard and remained missing.

He said the two motorboats involved in the incident were placed at the shore at Purok 4 in Labuan village while Langkasan was placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 10. (SunStar Zamboanga)