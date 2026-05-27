Fisherman yields shabu, firearm in anti-drug operation

AUTHORITIES have arrested a fisherman and seized a firearm and illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested fisherman as alias Jun-Jun, 29.

Sua said Jun-Jun was arrested in a buy-bust around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, in Darumawang Ilaya village, Lala, Lanao del Norte.

"The suspect was apprehended after a police poseur-buyer successfully purchased one small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu weighing approximately .10 gram with a Standard Drug Price value of P680," Sua said in his report.

He said subsequent body search and inventory led to the confiscation of a large rectangular heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing shabu weighing approximately 3.60 grams worth P24,480, a caliber .38 revolver with five ammunition, P500 marked money, and other non-drug items.

He said the total estimated weight of the purchased and confiscated shabu was approximately 3.70 grams with an estimated worth of P25,160.

Charges for violation of Sections 5, 11, and 12, of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act will be filed against the suspect.

The arrested suspect is currently under the custody of the Lala Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

Sua lauded the operating units for the successful operation and reaffirmed the police force's commitment to the anti-illegal drug campaign.

Sua encouraged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities in reporting illegal activities in their respective communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)