Fishermen, PCG personnel undergo basic life support training

FIFTY individuals have participated in the one-day Basic Life Support (BLS) and Standard First Aid Awareness training conducted by the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) in Zamboanga City.

Of the 50 participants, 40 are fishermen from Zamboanga City, while the remaining 10 are personnel of the Coast Guard Station Zamboanga del Sur, the CGDSWM said Friday, September 20, 2024.

The training was conducted at the Regional Training Center of the CGDSWM on Tuesday, September 17.

The CGDSWM said the training is aimed to enhance the participants’ knowledge and skills in First Aid and Basic Life Support that includes Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

“This skill is crucial for immediate response in emergencies or maritime incidents,” the CGDSWM said in a statement.

During the training, the CGDSWM said the participants engaged in comprehensive instruction on CPR techniques and were introduced to the various steps and guidelines for performing CPR, including chest compressions and rescue breathing techniques for adults, children, and infants.

The training was conducted by the CGDSWM, through the Nursing Service Sub-Unit Southwestern Mindanao (SWM), in collaboration with the Coast Guard Medical Service-SWM. (SunStar Zamboanga)