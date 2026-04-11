Fishing association on the brink of closing operations

THE Southern Philippines Fishing Association, Incorporated (Sophil) is on the brink of closing operations amidst the continued price increase of fuel brought about by the Middle East crisis.

Engineer Julius Daniel, Sophil president, has expressed grave concerns over the rising of fuel costs, which are placing immense pressure on fishing operators and jeopardizing their daily operations.

Daniel said that fishing operators are now being pushed to the edge by the costs that continue to climb without relief since fuel is the lifeblood of commercial fishing.

“If fuel prices keep climbing, we may have no choice but to halt all operations,” Daniel said in mix English and Pilipino in a press conference Saturday, April 11, 2026, at City Hall.

He said the halt of fishing operation could have far-reaching effects, affecting not only fishing companies but also thousands of workers, including fishermen and other related industries like canning firms.

Also to be affected are the workers’ families, who rely on the industry for their daily livelihood.

Sophil members—composed of 17 companies—employ some 7,000 workers while canning factories have at least 17,000 workers.

Daniel said fuel consumption among Sophil members reaches an estimated 5.5 million liters monthly.

Before the Middle East crisis, diesel was priced at around P60 per liter. As of Tuesday, April 7, it has surged to approximately P155 per liter.

Daniel said that Sophil members are left with no options but to limit their operations. The result is unavoidable: fewer trips, shorter expeditions, and reduced capacity to operate at a sustainable level.

“Fishing fleet that once ventured farther and longer are now forced to return earlier—not by choice—but by necessity,” he said.

Meanwhile, prices of canned sardines have remained largely unchanged despite the staggering increase in fuel costs, which has reached up to 250 percent.

Engineer Jaydrick Johnson Yap, Sophil vice president, said this growing imbalance between rising expenses and stagnant market price is unsustainable. It places commercial fishing operators in a position when survival becomes increasingly uncertain.

Yap has urged the national government to utilize the Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines-East Asean Growth Area (Bimp-Eaga) trade lane for fuel delivery and to provide support amidst the rising costs of petroleum products.

Yap noted that the trade lane of the Bimp-Eaga was not maximized for decades.

He underscored the urgent need for collaborative solutions to ensure the survival of the industry as well as food security. (SunStar Zamboanga)