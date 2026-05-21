Fishing boat crew rescued off Basilan

A YOUNG fishing boat crew was safely rescued by the crew of a Zamboanga City-based fishing firm off Basilan province, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Rescued was France Gemina, 17, a resident of Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur and crew of fishing boat MBCA Love Heart, according to the Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Zamboanga.

The CGS-Zamboanga said Gemina was rescued by the crew of F/V Lady Bianca at 4:54 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, near Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan.

Gimena was later transferred to F/V Paglaum-2, sister ship of F/V Lady Bianca, around 7:30 a.m. of the same day for transport to AMR wharf in Cawit village, Zamboanga City, for further assistance.

Investigation showed that Gemina departed Pagadian City on Monday, May 18, aboard MBCA Love Heart together with the skipper and 13 fishermen bound for Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Gemina accidentally fell overboard MBCA Love Heaty while asleep in a hammock around 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.

The two fishing boats of AMR Fishing Corporation were on fishing expedition when their crew sighted and rescued Gimena drifting at sea.

The CGS-Zamboanga said Gemina safely arrived home at 3:47 a.m. Thursday, May 21, in Pagadian City through the joint efforts of the PCG and locally-based AMR Fishing Corporation.

The CGS-Zamboanga extended its sincere appreciation to the master and crew of F/V Lady Bianca and F/V Paglaum-2, owned and operated by AMR Fishing Corporation, for their swift response that led to the successful rescue of Gimena. (SunStar Zamboanga)