Fishing boat sinks off Zamboanga, 4 crew members missing

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) launched search operations to locate the four missing crew of a fishing boat that sunk off Zamboanga City, the PCG said Friday, February 2024.

Captain Larry Cendaña, Zamboanga Coast Guard Station commander, said the fishing boat, named RCT-999, sunk around 2 a.m. Thursday, February 1, near the island village of Tumalutab, Zamboanga City.

Cendaña did not identify the four missing crewmen except they were part of the 38 crew members of the ill-fated RCT-999.

Investigation showed the RCT-999 sunk after it was battered by big waves while on a fishing venture near Tumalutab Island.

The Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said personnel of the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS)-Sangali immediately responded and rescued 34 of the 38 crew of RCT-999 utilizing the vessel of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

“Currently, the search and rescue efforts are ongoing in the hopes of finding the missing individuals,” the CGDSWM said in a statement.

Meanwhile, CGDSWM is closely monitoring the area to address any potential traces of oil spills. (SunStar Zamboanga)