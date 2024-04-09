Fishing boat with 10 crew rescued off Zamboanga Sibugay

PERSONNEL of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have rescued a fishing boat with 10 crewmen in distress at sea off the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the PCG said Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Zamboanga Sibugay said the fishing boat, FB JAK, with 10 crewmen was rescued around 10 p.m. Sunday, April 7, in the waters off Olutanga, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The CGS-Zamboanga Sibugay said investigation showed FB JAK drifted at sea when its engine malfunctioned after it was battered by big waves while fishing in the waters of Olutanga.

The CGS-Zamboanga Sibugay said the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS)-Olutanga deployed its search and rescue team after it received report that FB JAK is in distress at sea.

The search and rescued team of CGSS-Olutanga successfully rescued FB JAK and its 10 crew amidst the dark night and rough seas, the CGS-Zamboanga Sibugay said.

The CGS-Zamboanga Sibugay said the rescued fishing boar with its crew aboard was safely towed to the port of Olutanga.

“The operation was made successful because of collaborative efforts with concerned civilians who explicit their social responsibility by immediately informing authorities on this king of emergency,” he CGS-Zamboanga Sibugay said. (SunStar Zamboanga)