Five foreign nationals nabbed for illegal entry in Zamboanga City

PERSONNEL of the Philippine Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao, PNP-Maritime Group, and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) apprehended four Indian nationals and one Malaysian national on Thursday, June 27, 2024, after they entered Zamboanga City without proper immigration clearance.

Authorities discovered that these individuals entered the country through "backdoor" routes from Malaysia to Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, aboard a speedboat. Subsequently, they boarded a commercial passenger-cargo vessel bound for Zamboanga City.

BI's Intelligence Unit reported that the four Indian nationals were on the "watchlist of blacklisted nationals" due to prior offenses recorded in 2004, 2016, and 2024.

The foreign nationals will face charges for violating Commonwealth Act No. 613, also known as The Philippine Immigration Act.

The five foreign nationals have been detained at the BI for further disposition and filing appropriate charges. (Chamie Grado, UP Tacloban Intern)