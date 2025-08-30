Flag Run marks 46th National Reservist Week observance

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), through the Office of the Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff for Reserve Force Development (RFD), on Saturday, August 30, joined the nationwide observance of the 46th National Reservist Week through a Flag Run in Zamboanga City.

The Westmincom Public Information Office (PIO) said the fun run kicked off at 5 a.m., with reservists, soldiers, and civilian partners gathering before sunrise at Camp Basilio Navarro, that houses Westmincom’s headquarters.

“The activity serve as both as fitness event and a patriotic display, symbolizing unity, discipline, and commitment to the defense of the nation,” the Westmincom PIO said in a statement.

Outstanding participants were honor in a program held at the Westmincom Gymnasium that followed after the Flag Ran.

Awards were given under different categories, with the most coveted titles being the Sulu Strait Runner, Basilan Strait Runner, and Sibutu Strait Runner. These categories symbolized the maritime character of Western Mindanao and the vital role of reservists in safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity.

“The flag run is more than just a race—it is a patriotic gesture, showing our people and the international community that we stand firm in protecting our maritime heritage,” Brigadier General Romulo Quemado, II, commander of Westmincom said in a message read by Colonel Montano Almodovar, Westmincom’s chief of unified command staff.

“It is also a symbol of our collective pursuit of peace, national pride, and solidarity as one Filipino nation,” Quemado added.

Navy Captain Edwin Ello, Westmincom’s assistant chief of unified command staff for RFD, also underscored the significance of the Flag Run.

“The flag run reminds us that reservists are not just citizen soldiers but also ambassadors of peace, discipline, and unity. It reflects our enduring readiness to serve and protect the country in every way we can.”

The successful observance of the Flag Run 2025 reinforced the commitment of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and its reservists to strengthening national defense while fostering camaraderie and pride among Filipinos. (SunStar Zamboanga)