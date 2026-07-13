Flood-affected families get aid from DSWD

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Zamboanga Peninsula Office, has provided immediate assistance to flood-affected families and individuals displaced by the effects of Tropical Cyclone “Inday” and other weather systems affecting the region.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said Monday, July 13, 2026, that some P857,916.10 worth of family food packs (FFPs), family kits, sleeping kits and kitchen kits were distributed to 132 families Labangan municipality, and 10 families in town of Bayog, Zamboanga del Sur.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the provision was facilitated in coordination with the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) of Zamboanga del Sur and Local Social Welfare and Development Offices (LSWDOs) through the prepositioned goods from the DSWD.

Meanwhile, the DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula reported that 57 Locally Stranded Individuals at sea ports in Zamboanga Peninsula have received Ready-to-Eat Food (RTEF) amounting to P38,610.

A total of 1,191 RTEF were provided to displaced families in the municipality of Imelda, and five FFPs in Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay due to massive flood incidents brought by severe localized thunderstorms amounting to P1,043,205.

“The distribution of food and non-food items through the SWADT (Social Welfare and Development Team) in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay will continue to ensure timely provision of assistance to the affected areas,” the DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula is closely monitoring the situation and continuously coordinating with the affected Local Government Units within the region and remains committed to extending further relief assistance should the need arise. (SunStat Zamboanga)