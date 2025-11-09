Floods displace 1,200 families in Zamboanga City

OVER 1,200 families were evacuated to five evacuation sites due to flooding caused by inclement weather on Sunday, November 9, 2025, in Zamboanga City.

The City Government activated the evacuation centers in anticipation of the displacement of families, especially those in low-lying areas, amid the heavy rains.

The evacuation centers are located in the village halls of Pasonanca, Tugbungan, and Guiwan, and in the schools of Sta. Maria and Tumaga.

Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, chief of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) continues profiling families and providing food assistance through community kitchens set up in the evacuation centers.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Zamboanga Peninsula has also initially distributed ready-to-eat food to affected families.

Apolinario added that the emergency operations center in his office is continuously monitoring the situation across all 98 villages in Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, the Zamboanga City Water District (ZCWD) warned of low to no water pressure in all areas due to reduced water production caused by turbidity.

The turbidity was triggered by the water level rising to critical levels above normal at the Pasonanca diversion weir.

As of 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, November 9, the water level reached 76 meters, above the normal level of 74.2 meters. By 3 p.m., it had slightly decreased to 75.5 meters. (SunStar Zamboanga)